 »   »   »  Vijay Starrer Sarkar's First Single Track To Be Out On September 24, 6 AM!

It is no secret that the charismatic Vijay is one of the most successful and bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalapathy', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his dashing personality, energetic performances, warm nature and stunning screen presence. Over the years, the star has acted in quite a few blockbusters and this has established him as an integral part of K-town. Now, here is some terrific news for the 'Thalapathy Army'.

In an exciting development, the makers of his eagerly awaited Sarkar have revealed that the first single track from the film will be released on September 24. Interestingly, AR Murugadoss' birthday falls on September 25, 2018, and this song might turn out to be a solid pre-birthday gift for him.

In case you did not know, Sarkar is a political-thriller and features Vijay in the role of a crusader. It also features Keerthy Suresh and Varu Sarathkumar in the lead roles.

Interestingly, ARM and Vijay have previously collaborated for successful films such as Kaththi and Thupakki. As such, the fans have high expectations from Sarkar. It will be worth watching whether they will be able to deliver the goods or not.

If things go as planned, Sarkar will hit the screens this Diwali.