 »   »   »  Sarkar New Stills: Vijay Works His Magic Like Never Before

The charismatic and stunning Vijay is beyond any doubt one of the most revered and successful stars in the world of Tamil cinema today. Fondly called 'Thalapathy', the mass hero enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his gripping personality, impressive versatility as an actor and amicable nature. Over the years, Vijay has starred in several big films and this has established him as an inseparable part of K-town. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Sarkar.
The film is an AR Murugadoss directorial and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs. Now, here is some awesome news for the 'Thalapathy Army'. In an exciting development, Sun Pictures has released a few brand new stills from Sarkar. Here are the stills.
(Stills Courtesy Sun Pictures)
|
Intensity Personified!
Vijay can be seen in an intense and mature avatar here. His intensity and aggression are hard to miss. He truly is the resident 'Puli' of Tamil cinema.
Vijay At His Best!
Vijay has always been a charmer on the big screen and this latest photo serves as a strong proof of his marvellous screen presence. The star never ceases to amaze us. Enough said!
Just Effortless!
The star can be seen in a casual yet striking look in this still. His cool and bindass body language gels quite well with his look and adds a new dimension to it. That's what we call making a solid impact in the most effortless way possible.
A Thala Touch?
It seems that this is a still from a fun-filled sequence. Vijay looks lively in this photo and seems to be in a funky mood. His salt-and-pepper look might even remind one of his 'arch-rival' Ajith Kumar.
Jodi No 1!
Vijay and Keerthy Suresh make a stunning pair in this awesome still from Sarkar. Vijay's macho look complements his Bairavaa co-star's smart getup quite well.
So did you like these stills from Sarkar? Will you be watching the film this Diwali? Tell us in the space below.
