 »   »   »  Sarkar New Stills: Vijay Works His Magic Like Never Before

Intensity Personified!

Vijay can be seen in an intense and mature avatar here. His intensity and aggression are hard to miss. He truly is the resident 'Puli' of Tamil cinema.

Vijay At His Best!

Vijay has always been a charmer on the big screen and this latest photo serves as a strong proof of his marvellous screen presence. The star never ceases to amaze us. Enough said!

Just Effortless!

The star can be seen in a casual yet striking look in this still. His cool and bindass body language gels quite well with his look and adds a new dimension to it. That's what we call making a solid impact in the most effortless way possible.

A Thala Touch?

It seems that this is a still from a fun-filled sequence. Vijay looks lively in this photo and seems to be in a funky mood. His salt-and-pepper look might even remind one of his 'arch-rival' Ajith Kumar.

Jodi No 1!

Vijay and Keerthy Suresh make a stunning pair in this awesome still from Sarkar. Vijay's macho look complements his Bairavaa co-star's smart getup quite well.