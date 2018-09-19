 »   »   »  Sarkar Plot: Veteran Actor Says That Vijay ‘s Film Is ‘Not Just About Politics’

The charismatic and dashing Vijay is arguably one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalapathy', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his sincere performances, good looks, charming screen presence, humble nature and impressive versatility as a performer. Over the years, he has given Kollywood some of its biggest hits and this has made him an integral part of the industry. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Sarkar. The film is an AR Murugadoss directorial and is one of the biggest releases of 2018.

Now, here is some awesome news for those who are awaiting the release of the film. During a chat with a leading website, actor Radha Ravi spoke about the plot of Sarkar and revealed that it is a 'perfect mix of everything' and does not focus on politics alone.

"When you have a Superstar like Vijay, you need a perfect mix of everything, not just politics. Sarkar has everything that needs to show the heroic side of Vijay. I can you tell you that from whatever I saw while dubbing for the film. AR Murugadoss has done an excellent job and the way Vijay has carried the role is very nice, it might resemble some of his other characters but he has given a life to that role and given exactly what it needs," he added.

He added that he is not worried about Sarkar running in to controversies as several other films have faced problems in the past.

"Even Virumandi had release issues, they wanted to stop the film because it was named Sandiyar, then the protestors wanted to watch the film before getting screened to the public, all these are just for the sake of watching the film without paying, nothing else," he said.

Sarkar also features Keerthy Suresh in the lead and it's slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

