 Sarkar's Teaser Has Been Confirmed To Hit The Online Circuits On This Date!

Sarkar's Teaser Has Been Confirmed To Hit The Online Circuits On This Date!

By
    The audiences are eagerly awaiting for the arrival of Sarkar, which is by all means one of the much-anticipated movies of the season. The buzz surrounding the film is huge and it was recently reported that the audio launch ceremony of the movie was held. Well, now here is some big news for all the fans and followers of 'Thalapathy' Vijay, as reports are out that the teaser of Sarkar is gearing up to take over the online circuits within a few days of time.

    Sarkars Teaser Has Been Confirmed To Hit The Online Circuits On This Date!

    There were a lot of rumours regarding the release of Sarkar's teaser and now, the official confirmation from the side of the makers is out. It has been confirmed that Sarkar's teaser will be coming out on October 18, 2018. The teaser will hit the online circuits at 6 PM in the evening. The information has been shared through the official social media pages of Sun Pictures.

    Take a look at the Facebook post regarding the release date of Sarkar's teaser...

    Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar marks its third association with 'Thalapathy' Vijay. Most recently, a few stills from Sarkar had surfaced in the online circuits and they did get a grand reception. Now, the much-awaited teaser is on its way and for sure, it would go on to make a big mark. Considering the huge hype, the teaser itself is expected to set some new records in the online circuits. Let us wait and see.

