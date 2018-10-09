India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Sarkar: Vijay's Film Sets These Big Records Even Before Its Release

    Last year, the charismatic Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Mersal opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience. Directed by Atlee, it became a big hit at the box office despite facing some opposition from the BJP for making fun of GST. With Mersal in the rear-view, 'Thalapathy' is gearing up for the release of Sarkar. The film is an AR Murugadoss directorial and is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

    The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans for all the right reasons. And, now, here is some terrific news for the 'Thalapathy Army'. Apparently, Sarkar has set a few records even before its release. Here are the details.

    A Career Best For Vijay

    In an exciting development, the Karnataka theatrical rights of Sarkar have been acquired by Sri Gokul Films for Rs 8 Crore. This is a new record for a Vijay starrer and proves that the actor's popularity is not limited to Tamil Nadu alone. Interestingly, Kabali is the only Tamil film to have fetched more for its Karnataka theatrical rights. This proves that Vijay is second only to 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth.

    Sarkar Bigger Than Mersal

    Given Vijay's strong fan following, it comes as no surprise that the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of Sarkar have been sold for a whopping Rs 75 Crore. With this, the film has already outperformed Mersal.

    A Big Record

    According to Indiaglitz, Sarkar's Madurai distribution rights have been sold for Rs 10.5 Crore and this is a new record for the Madurai market. Similarly, the film's Chennai release rights have been acquired by the veteran Abhirami. He is known for popularising the concept of 'wide release' and hence his association with Sarkar bodes well for the film.

    Did Vijay's Speech Make Sarkar Bigger Than Mersal?

    During the recently held Sarkar audio launch, Vijay had made quite a few political statements and practically set the stage for his entry into politics. In fact, at one point, he had even said that he would dedicate his full attention to the state if he ever becomes CM. The general feeling is that his politically loaded remarks went a long way in adding to the curiosity surrounding Sarkar and made it bigger than Mersal.

    Read: Sarkar's Director AR Murugadoss Issues A Warning To The Cast & Crew Members Of The Movie!

    Read more about: sarkar vijay
