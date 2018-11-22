 »   »   »  Sarvam Thaala Mayam FIRST REVIEW Is Out & It Looks Like Something Special Is On The Way!

With Sarvam Thaala Mayam, popular cinematographer and director Rajiv Menon is back to film-making after a long gap. The film, featuring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role is high on expectations and the film's music is by none other than maestro AR Rahman.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam has been scheduled to hit the big screens on December 28, 2018 and the talks surrounding the film are encouraging and positive. Recently, a popular celebrity had come up with his opinion about the film.

Veteran cinematographer PC Sriram, took to his Twitter account to write a few words about this much awaited movie. He has praised the film as well as the performances of the actors GV Prakash and Nedumudi Venu. The tweet sent out by PC Sriram is read as "An interesting film about mans passion for music.Great perfomance by Gvprakash& Needumudivenu. Best wishes to rajeevmenon & team.". Well, it seems like something really special is in the offing and the movie will be worth the wait.

Most recently, AR Rahman had revealed the track list of Sarvam Thaala mayam and an official announcement regarding the release of the songs is being awaited.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam has been tagged as a musical drama and the film also features Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth, Santha Dhananjayan, Dhivyadharshini etc., in important roles.