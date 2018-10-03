 »   »   »  Sathyaraj Birthday Special: These Four Recent Films Prove That 'Kattappa' Is One Fine Actor

There's no denying the fact that the talented Sathyaraj is one of the most dependable and gifted stars in the Southern film industry today. A veteran in the truest sense, he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his striking screen presence, good looks, impressive versatility as an actor and friendly nature. Over the years, he has starred in several big films and acted alongside some of South cinema's biggest names and proved that he is an inseparable part of the film world. Today (October 3, 2018), as Sathyaraj turns a year older, we take a quick look at 4 of his best films from the past decade and wish him on his special day.

The Baahubali Series

In 2015, Sathyaraj became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali opened to a thunderous response at the box office and ended up being a big hit. An epic-drama, the film revolved around the war between two brothers for an ancient kingdom and featured Prabhas in the titular role. In it, Sathyaraj essayed the role of 'Kattappa' and became a pan-India star. He reprised the role in Baahubali 2 and did justice to it again.

Mirchi

Released in 2013, Mirchi is regarded as one of the most popular cult films of Telugu cinema. A runaway hit, it saw Sathyaraj act alongside Prabhas and deliver a beautiful performance. He bagged a nomination for the SIIMA Best Supporting Actor Award thanks to his act in Mirchi.

Nanban

A remake of the Bollywood hit 3 Idiots, Nanban saw Sathyaraj essay the role played by Boman Irani in the Hindi version. And, as expected, he added his own touch to the lovable character. Directed by Shankar, it featured Vijay and Ileana in the lead.

Periyar

The 2007 release was funded by the then DMK government and revolved around the life of the great social reformer Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy AKA Periyar. In it, Sathyaraj essayed the titular role and delivered an effortless performance. The film was directed by Gnana Rajasekaran, and it helped Sathyaraj bag the 'Tamil Nadu State Film Award (Special Prizes)'.

Here's wishing Satyaraj a very Happy Birthday!