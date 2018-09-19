 »   »   »  Seema Raja 5 Days' Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Witnesses A Drop

Related Articles
- Seema Raja 4 Days' Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Has A Terrific First Weekend
-
- Seema Raja 2 Days' Box Office Collections: SK's Film Beats Kaala; Set To Have A Big Weekend
- Seema Raja Full Movie Leaked Online On The Very First Day Of Its Release!
- Seema Raja Review: Only Meant For Those Who Are OK With Run-off-the-mill Ventures!
- Seema Raja Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feels About The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer
- Seema Raja Box Office Preview: Sivakarthikeyan's Film To Collect This Much Over Its First Weekend
- Sivakarthikeyan Is Not Interested In Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil And Here’s Why
- Seema Raja Trailer: It Is A Treat For Sivakarthikeyan Fans!
- Sivakarthikeyan And Vijay Sethupathi's Movies To Clash At The Box Office?
- Seema Raja Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan’s Latest Promises To Be A Treat For His Fans!
- Keerthy Suresh To Play A Cameo In Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja?
- Velaikkaran Movie Review: Social Messages Put To The Fore With Effect!
Last year, the dashing Sivakarthikeyan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Velaikkaran opened to a solid response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. In the Mohan Raja directorial, he played the role of a hard-working young man and left the fans asking for more. At present, the 'BO King' is in the news because of his latest release Seema Raja. The mass entertainer hit the screens on Thursday (September 13, 2018) and opened to a thunderous response at the TN box office. After a good opening weekend, it witnessed a big drop on Monday (September 17, 2018) and ran out of steam. Here is the complete report.
A Huge Drop!
After collecting nearly Rs 6.46 Crore on Sunday (September 16, 2018), Seema Raja saw a huge drop on Monday and managed to collect Rs 1.93 Crore at the box office. This took its 4-day gross to Rs 33.21 Crore. While the figures for Tuesday (September 18, 2018) are not out yet, the buzz is that they might be lower than expected.
More Bad News
Seema Raja witnessed a drop at the Chennai box office as well. The film had collected Rs 0.75 Crore on Sunday but could rake in only Rs 0.27 Crore on Monday. This took its 4-day gross to Rs 3.28 Crore. The figures for Tuesday have not been revealed yet. However, they might be on the lower side.
Is The Negative WOM Responsible For The Drop?
The general feeling is that Seema Raja is not a particularly well-made film and it fails to do justice to Sivakarthikeyan's acting abilities. Some fans have even pointed out that the screenplay and direction are unimpressive. As such, the WOM is not too favourable and this seems to be a big reason behind the drop.
The Way Ahead
Vikram's Saamy Square is slated to hit the screens on Friday ( September 21, 2018). And, being a big release, it is bound to create problems for Seema Raja. SK's film is likely to lose screens. And, if Saamy Square clicks with the audience, it might even bring Seema Raja's box office run to an abrupt end.