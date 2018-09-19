English
Seema Raja 5 Days' Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Witnesses A Drop

By
    Last year, the dashing Sivakarthikeyan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Velaikkaran opened to a solid response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. In the Mohan Raja directorial, he played the role of a hard-working young man and left the fans asking for more. At present, the 'BO King' is in the news because of his latest release Seema Raja. The mass entertainer hit the screens on Thursday (September 13, 2018) and opened to a thunderous response at the TN box office. After a good opening weekend, it witnessed a big drop on Monday (September 17, 2018) and ran out of steam. Here is the complete report.

    A Huge Drop!

    After collecting nearly Rs 6.46 Crore on Sunday (September 16, 2018), Seema Raja saw a huge drop on Monday and managed to collect Rs 1.93 Crore at the box office. This took its 4-day gross to Rs 33.21 Crore. While the figures for Tuesday (September 18, 2018) are not out yet, the buzz is that they might be lower than expected.

    More Bad News

    Seema Raja witnessed a drop at the Chennai box office as well. The film had collected Rs 0.75 Crore on Sunday but could rake in only Rs 0.27 Crore on Monday. This took its 4-day gross to Rs 3.28 Crore. The figures for Tuesday have not been revealed yet. However, they might be on the lower side.

    Is The Negative WOM Responsible For The Drop?

    The general feeling is that Seema Raja is not a particularly well-made film and it fails to do justice to Sivakarthikeyan's acting abilities. Some fans have even pointed out that the screenplay and direction are unimpressive. As such, the WOM is not too favourable and this seems to be a big reason behind the drop.

    The Way Ahead

    Vikram's Saamy Square is slated to hit the screens on Friday ( September 21, 2018). And, being a big release, it is bound to create problems for Seema Raja. SK's film is likely to lose screens. And, if Saamy Square clicks with the audience, it might even bring Seema Raja's box office run to an abrupt end.

