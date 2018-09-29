 »   »   »  Seema Raja Final Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Proves To Be A Failure

Final WW Box Office Collections

According to a leading website, Seema Raja is set to incur heavy losses in each and every territory that it has been released in. The film's ‘selling price' is Rs 42.50 Crore while its total global/worldwide share stands at around Rs 31 Crore.

Final Domestic Box Office Collections

Seema Raja has performed equally poorly in Tamil Nadu. The commercial-entertainer is set to end with a share of Rs 25 Crore against a ‘selling price' of Rs 30 Crore. Similarly, it has under-performed in Kerala and Karnataka as well

Sivakarthikeyan’s Biggest Failure Yet

While Sivakarthikeyan's critically-acclaimed Velaikkaran too had under-performed in the domestic box office, it did well in the overseas market and this made up for everything. However, unlike the Mohan Raja directorial, Seema Raja has tanked in all the markets. Moreover, unlike the hard-hitting Velaikkaran, it is a fully commercial affair that this makes this poor performance even more shocking.

What Went Wrong?

The general feeling is that Seema Raja is an underwhelming film that simply fails to do justice to SK's abilities as an actor. Most critics have also pointed out that its storyline is anything but engaging . As such, the WOM is quite negative and this is the main reason behind it fizzling out at the box office.

To Conclude...

The failure of Seema Raja proves that good content and not mere star power is the key to success. Even the most talented actors in the industry need good good scripts in order to showcase their abilities. The Seema Raja debacle is a huge setback for Sivakarthikeyan and we hope that he is able to bounce back from it at the earliest.