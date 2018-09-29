 »   »   »  Seema Raja Final Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Proves To Be A Failure

Related Articles
- Seema Raja 5 Days' Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Witnesses A Drop
-
- Seema Raja 4 Days' Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Has A Terrific First Weekend
- Seema Raja 2 Days' Box Office Collections: SK's Film Beats Kaala; Set To Have A Big Weekend
- Seema Raja Full Movie Leaked Online On The Very First Day Of Its Release!
- Seema Raja Review: Only Meant For Those Who Are OK With Run-off-the-mill Ventures!
- Seema Raja Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feels About The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer
The charming Sivakarthikeyan is arguably one of the most popular and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. The 'Box Office King' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, charismatic personality, humble nature and impressive versatility as an actor. During his eventful career, he has starred in several commercially successful films and this has helped him become a force to be reckoned with. Now, he is in the limelight because of a surprising reason.
His latest release Seema Raja, which hit the screens on Ganesha Chaturthi(September 13, 2018) and opened to an impressive response, has proved to a commercial failure. Here is the complete box office report.
Final WW Box Office Collections
According to a leading website, Seema Raja is set to incur heavy losses in each and every territory that it has been released in. The film's ‘selling price' is Rs 42.50 Crore while its total global/worldwide share stands at around Rs 31 Crore.
Final Domestic Box Office Collections
Seema Raja has performed equally poorly in Tamil Nadu. The commercial-entertainer is set to end with a share of Rs 25 Crore against a ‘selling price' of Rs 30 Crore. Similarly, it has under-performed in Kerala and Karnataka as well
Sivakarthikeyan’s Biggest Failure Yet
While Sivakarthikeyan's critically-acclaimed Velaikkaran too had under-performed in the domestic box office, it did well in the overseas market and this made up for everything. However, unlike the Mohan Raja directorial, Seema Raja has tanked in all the markets. Moreover, unlike the hard-hitting Velaikkaran, it is a fully commercial affair that this makes this poor performance even more shocking.
What Went Wrong?
The general feeling is that Seema Raja is an underwhelming film that simply fails to do justice to SK's abilities as an actor. Most critics have also pointed out that its storyline is anything but engaging . As such, the WOM is quite negative and this is the main reason behind it fizzling out at the box office.
To Conclude...
The failure of Seema Raja proves that good content and not mere star power is the key to success. Even the most talented actors in the industry need good good scripts in order to showcase their abilities. The Seema Raja debacle is a huge setback for Sivakarthikeyan and we hope that he is able to bounce back from it at the earliest.
Read: Seema Raja 4 Days' Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Has A Terrific First Weekend