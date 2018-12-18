 »   »   »  Seethakaathi FIRST REVIEW Is Out & It Seems Like Something Really Special Is In The Offing!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Seethakaathi is one among the good number of Tamil movies that will be making it to the theatres in this week. At the same time, the film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, which will be hitting the theatres on December 20, 2018 will be getting a solo release as all the other releases have been scheduled on the next day. The expectations on Seethakaathi are sky high and it seems like the film will be a quality movie and there are umpteen number of reasons to say so. Here is a big news for all those who have pinned up high expectations on the movie. Read on to know more about the same here.
The Special Premiere Show
Before the big release of the movie, a special premiere show of this much awaited film of Vijay Sethupathi was held yesterday (December 17, 2018) evening. Some of the popular critics and trade analysts has watched the movie.
|
The Review
Popular movie critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala had also watched the movie and he took to his Twitter page to write a few words about the film. He has showered praises on the movie. He has written that the film is a unique idea and is a clean and fun movie.
|
Vijay Sethupathi's Performance
He has also showered praises on the performance of Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. It has been mentioned that he makes a strong impact. There are words of praises for Balaji Tharaneetharan, music director Govind Vasanth and the supporting cast of the film as well.
Something Really Special?
Well, Seethakaathi has won the hearts of the critics who have watched the premiere shows. Going by the reports, it could be inferred that the film is going to be something really special and beyond our expectations. It seems like yet another quality Tamil movie is on the way. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie.