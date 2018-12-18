 »   »   »  Seethakaathi FIRST REVIEW Is Out & It Seems Like Something Really Special Is In The Offing!

The Special Premiere Show

Before the big release of the movie, a special premiere show of this much awaited film of Vijay Sethupathi was held yesterday (December 17, 2018) evening. Some of the popular critics and trade analysts has watched the movie.

The Review

Popular movie critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala had also watched the movie and he took to his Twitter page to write a few words about the film. He has showered praises on the movie. He has written that the film is a unique idea and is a clean and fun movie.

#Seethakaathi [4/5] : A Brilliant idea.. A Top notch Actor like @VijaySethuOffl who makes a strong impact..



Good supporting cast.. @govind_vasantha 's BGM 👌



Humour is an universal emotion that works well the audience..



Dir #BalajiTharaneetharan has a Quality Winner! 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 17, 2018

Vijay Sethupathi's Performance

He has also showered praises on the performance of Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. It has been mentioned that he makes a strong impact. There are words of praises for Balaji Tharaneetharan, music director Govind Vasanth and the supporting cast of the film as well.

Something Really Special?

Well, Seethakaathi has won the hearts of the critics who have watched the premiere shows. Going by the reports, it could be inferred that the film is going to be something really special and beyond our expectations. It seems like yet another quality Tamil movie is on the way. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie.