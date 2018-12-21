English
Seethakaathi Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download On The First Day Itself

By
    It is no secret that the much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is beyond any doubt one of the most successful and competent actors in the Tamil film industry these days. Fondly called 'Makkal Selvan', the self-made hero enjoys a pretty solid fan following thanks to his humble nature and gripping screen presence. During his highly eventful career, he has starred in quite a few critically and commercially successful movies and this proved that he is force to be reckoned with.

    At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest film Seethakaathi which hit the screens on Thursday(December 20, 2018). Now, here is some shocking news for all you Vijay Sethupathi fans

    Seethakaathi Leaked!

    In an unacceptable development, Seethakaathi the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and it is available for ‘free download'. This cruel act has ruffled a few feathers and left everyone in a state of shock

    Will The Collections Be Affected?

    Seethakaathi has been shot against a modest budget and promises to be a nice viewing experience for the fans. It is meant for a niche audience and it needs to draw the core audience order to be successful. As the full movie has been leaked for free download, the box office collections are bound to be affected.

    The Background

    Piracy is one of the biggest issues facing the Tamil film industry today. The notorious gang Tamilrckers has previously leaked big releases such as 2.0, Sarkar and Seema Raja n the day of release and this has ruffled a few feathers. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil releases like Odiyan, Next Enti and Thugs Of Hindostan to name a few.

    To Conclude...

    In the past, several government agencies have taken steps to curb piracy but the problem still persists. Piracy is a disgraceful and it must not be supported at any costs. We sincerely hope that those in the industry find a way to combat and eradicate the problem. . Moreover, we also hope that those in the industry continue condemning piracy and encouraging the fans to stay away from it.

    Read more about: seethakaathi
    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
