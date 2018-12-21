 »   »   »  Seethakaathi Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download On The First Day Itself

Seethakaathi Leaked!

In an unacceptable development, Seethakaathi the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and it is available for ‘free download'. This cruel act has ruffled a few feathers and left everyone in a state of shock

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Seethakaathi has been shot against a modest budget and promises to be a nice viewing experience for the fans. It is meant for a niche audience and it needs to draw the core audience order to be successful. As the full movie has been leaked for free download, the box office collections are bound to be affected.

The Background

Piracy is one of the biggest issues facing the Tamil film industry today. The notorious gang Tamilrckers has previously leaked big releases such as 2.0, Sarkar and Seema Raja n the day of release and this has ruffled a few feathers. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil releases like Odiyan, Next Enti and Thugs Of Hindostan to name a few.

To Conclude...

In the past, several government agencies have taken steps to curb piracy but the problem still persists. Piracy is a disgraceful and it must not be supported at any costs. We sincerely hope that those in the industry find a way to combat and eradicate the problem. . Moreover, we also hope that those in the industry continue condemning piracy and encouraging the fans to stay away from it.