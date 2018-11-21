English
Seethakaathi Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi's Latest Film Promises To Be A Captivating Affair

    It is an open secret that the much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most successful and respected actors in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Makkal Selvan', the self-made star enjoys an enviable fan following because of his impressive versatility as a performer, stunning performances, smart personality and bindass nature. During his highly eventful career, the actor has starred in quite a few critically and commercially successful films and this has proved that he is a synonym for success.

    Now, VJS is back with his next big release Seethakaathi. In an exciting development, the official trailer of the actor's eagerly-awaited film has been released and it is quite intriguing. In it, we see Vijay Sethupathi as an old actor who just simply is not interested in returning to the big screen again. The actor's transformation is simply stunning and it is bound to make the fans love him more.

    Seethakaathi

    Seethakaathi has been directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and it also features Archana in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Parvathy Nair and the veteran director Mahendran,

    On a related note, this is a busy time for Vijay Sethupathi. Besides Seethakaathi, he also has Super Deluxe, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the Rajinikanth starrer Petta in his kitty.

    So, did you like the Seethakaathi trailer? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:02 [IST]
