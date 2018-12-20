 »   »   »  Seethakaathi Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Seethakaathi, the highly awaited film of Vijay Sethupathi, has made a release in the theatres today (December 20, 2018). Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, this film has looked a solid and promising affair that has the potential to rank among the best works of the recent times. Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan are teaming up for the second time through Seethakaathi and their previous film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is one such movie that enjoys a cult fan following.
Well, Seethakaathi is expected to be a class apart and in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of a character named Ayya Aadhimoolam. The amazing makeover of the character as the aged Ayya has impressed one and all. The audiences expect yet another cracker of a performance from the ever dependable actor.Seethakaathi also features Archana, Ramya Nambeeshan, G Mahendran, Parvati Nair etc., in prominent roles.
Seethakaathi did fetch extremely positive reviews upon the premiere show that was held a couple of days ago and now, the film is out in the theatres awaiting the audience responses. The film has early morning shows in many centres and the Twitter is sure to be flooded with opinions regarding the film.Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the movie.
|
Excellent Performance
Here is a Tweet regarding the film in which there are praises for the movie. There are equally good praises for the excellent performance of Vijay Sethupathi in the film.
|
Movie That Is Worth A Watch
Here is a tweet regarding Seethakaathi in which it has been mentioned that Seethakaathi is a feel good movie. It has also been given that even though the film lags a bit in the second half, the movie is worth a watch.
|
An Excellent Movie With Powerful Performance
Well, praises continue to pour in for Seethakaathi as well as the performance of Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. It has been given that his performance in this film proves that he is an amazing actor.
|
A Unqiue Movie
Going by the above tweet regarding Seethakaathi, the film has a very unique and special premise. It has been given that the film is a brilliant one which has loads of comedy elements too in it.
|
Another Positive Review
Going by the above tweet regarding Seethakaathi, it seems like the film has a very lovable theme. It has also been mentioned that patience is very important to see the film.
|
A Wonderful Movie
Praises continue to pout in for Seethakaathi. In the above tweet, it has been given that the film can't be described just with words. Praises are there for the performances, direction, music etc.