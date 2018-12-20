 »   »   »  Seethakaathi Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer!

Seethakaathi, the highly awaited film of Vijay Sethupathi, has made a release in the theatres today (December 20, 2018). Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, this film has looked a solid and promising affair that has the potential to rank among the best works of the recent times. Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan are teaming up for the second time through Seethakaathi and their previous film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is one such movie that enjoys a cult fan following.

Well, Seethakaathi is expected to be a class apart and in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of a character named Ayya Aadhimoolam. The amazing makeover of the character as the aged Ayya has impressed one and all. The audiences expect yet another cracker of a performance from the ever dependable actor.Seethakaathi also features Archana, Ramya Nambeeshan, G Mahendran, Parvati Nair etc., in prominent roles.

Seethakaathi did fetch extremely positive reviews upon the premiere show that was held a couple of days ago and now, the film is out in the theatres awaiting the audience responses. The film has early morning shows in many centres and the Twitter is sure to be flooded with opinions regarding the film.Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the movie.