 »   »   »  Sei Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Within Days Of Its Release

Sei Full Movie Leaked

As it so happens, Sei has been leaked online by Tamilrockers merely days after its theatrical release. The full movie is available for 'fee downloading'. As expected, this has ruffled a few feathers and created a buzz in the industry.

Will Sei Be Affected?

Sei is a relatively small movie and it has been been shot against a limited budget. However, sdtill needs to have a decent run at the box office in order to emerge as a success. As the full movie has been leaked online. Its collections are bound to be affected.

The Background

The menace of online piracy has been plaguing the film industry for quite a while now. Seema Raja, U Turn and Sarkar are just a few of the recent films that suffered big time because of piracy. Similarly, the recently released horror-comedy Taxiwala was leaked online by Tamilrockers in HD even before its release and affected its Day 1 collections in a big way. Just like Tamil and Telugu films, a few Malyalam films too have fallen prey to piracy. Drama and Kayamkulam Kochunni are just some of biggies which recently got leaked online.

To Conclude...

Over the past few years, several government authorities have taken steps to combat/eliminate piracy. However, the problem still persists. Let's hope that those in power find a concrete solution at the earliest. Enough said!