Semma Botha Aagathey Twitter Review: LIVE Audience Update On The Atharva Starrer!

    Atharva is back in action with the film Semma Botha Aagathey, which has been directed by Badri Venkatesh, who had introduced the young actor with his previous film Banaa Kathadi, released in the year 2010. The film has graced the big screens today (June 29, 2018) and the expectations are good enough on this movie, which has promised to be a fine entertainer. Interestingly, Semma Botha Aagathey will also mark the debut of Atharva as a producer.

    Semma Botha Aagathey Twitter Review: LIVE Audience Update On The Atharva Starrer!

    Along with Atharva, Semma Botha Aagathey features popular actresses Mishti Chakraborty and Abaika Soti in important roles. The music department of Semma Botha Aagathey has been handled by Yuvan Sankar Raja and the songs have already gained good attention. The initial shows of the film were cancelled due to the delay in receiving the KDM. Reportedly, all the issues have been sorted out and the shows are expected to begin by 3 PM. Stay tuned with Filmibeat to know about the audience responses.

