 »   »   » SemmaWeightu Song From Rajinikanth’s Kaala Released: This One’s For The Rap Lovers!

Finally, there is respite for the fans of Superstar Rajinikanth after a long wait of close to 2 years. The much anticipated flick, 2.O is far from the sight and that is when the makers of Kaala, announced that the latter would see light before the former.

Kaala too, got postponed due to Tamil cinema strike which tested the patience level of Superstar fans. However, all seems to be sorted for now with the movie being confirmed as a June 7 release and audio launch scheduled on May 9, 2018.



Single Track Feast



To serve a quick bite of entertainment, makers of Kaala recently announced that the single track, SemmaWeightu, would be released on May 1, 2018 at 7 pm, on the occasion of the Labours Day. It is to be recollected that on the same day, 2 years ago, Rajinikanth's Kabali teaser stormed social media and created a bunch of records. This time around, it would be a peppy mass song taking over the social media.



It is probably the first time where an audio single has been released in three languages simultaneously - SemmaWeightu in Tamil, YamaGreatu in Telugu and BahutBhaariHai in Hindi.



Kaala Team's Confirmation



Producer of the flick, Dhanush and music director, Santhosh Narayanan took to their respective twitter accounts and revealed the sweet surprise to fans.



Dhanush tweeted, "A surprise to Superstar fans. kaala 1st single semmaweightu will be released tom evening at 7 pm. rajinism thalaivar Music_Santhosh beemji vinod_offl humasqureshi"- (sic)



Santhosh Narayanan- "Very excited to present to you all the single semmaweightu from kaala from tomorrow at 7pm. You have all been a part of the song by giving me amazing inputs and interests. Thank you ! dhanushkraja rajinikanth beemji humasqureshi vinod_offl"- (sic)



Audio Song's Review



This song could be termed as a 'Pakka Thara Local' song which would be thoroughly enjoyed by the masses. Any music lover of Tamil cinema would easily identify the man behind the job within the first few seconds into the song. However, SemmaWeightu song has certain amount of traces of Santhosh Narayanan's previous songs.



Shadow traces of Veera Thurandara from Kabali and Enga Ooru Madras from Madras. Lyric is catchy with colloquial writing while stills used in the lyrical video assures an energetic and stylish Rajinikanth in the song. The last 35 seconds of the song stands as the highlight and Santhosh Narayanan's rendition using the beat box, just steals the show.



The song has been crooned by Hariharasudhan & Santhosh Narayanan while the rap verses have been rendered by Arunraja Kamaraj, Dopeadelicz & Logan.



Fans Response And Youtube Statistics



Fans of Thalaivaa are ecstatic over the release of the audio single. Though few feel that the song could have been better without traces of previous songs rendered by Santhosh Narayanan, most of them have voted a thumbs up. SemmaWeightu has taken the internet by storm indeed.



SemmaWeightu - 1.1 M views and 60K likes



YamaGreat - 1.3 L views & 7.2K likes



BahutBhaariHai - 1 L views & 5.2K likes