Shalini Birthday Special: These Photos Of Ajith's 'Better Half' Are Priceless

    There's no denying the fact that the lovely and adorable Shalini was quite a popular name in South cinema in the 1990s. The bubbly beauty enjoyed a strong fan following courtesy her good looks, elegant personality, humble nature, charming screen presence and sincere performances. During her career, she starred in several popular films and this helped her become a force to be reckoned with. Today (November 20, 2018), as Shalini turns a year older, we take a look at some of her most priceless photos and wish her on her special day.

    In case you did not know, Shalini was born on November 20, 1978, in Kerala. She began her acting career as a child artiste with the film Aadyathe Anuraagam. In 1990, she played the lead role in Aniyathipraavu and this helped her add a new dimension to her career. In the subsequent years, she acted in films such as Niram and Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and this worked wonders for her career.

    In 1999, she began dating actor Ajith Kumar during the shoot of Amarkalam. After being in a relationship for some time, the two got married in 2000. After her marriage, Shalini quit films in order to focus on her personal life.

    Ajith and Shalini are currently settled in Chennai and are living life to the fullest. They have two kids and make a perfect couple.

    We wish Shalini a happy birthday and hope that she has a terrific year ahead!

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 14:46 [IST]
