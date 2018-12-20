 »   »   »  Silukkuvarupatti Singam FIRST REVIEW Is Out; Vishnu Vishal Gearing Up To Deliver Yet Another Hit!

About The Movie

He has given thumbs up for the movie and has tagged the movie as a harmless fun entertainer. The tweet is read as "#SilukkuvarpattiSingam is a harmless fun entertainer. Enjoyed it more than @vishnuuvishal 's #VelainuVandhuttaVelaikkaran. @iYogiBabu - Ananadaraj - Mansoor Ali Khan combo brings the roof down. Enjoyed watching it!" - (sic)

The Biggest Positive

It seems like the climax portions of the film are the major positives of the movie and the movie critic has mentioned the same in another tweet. The tweet is read as "

#SilukkuvarupattiSingam - While the last twenty minutes stretch is the biggest plus in #VVV, here comedy works throughout except for the first twenty minutes.

" - (sic)

Vishnu Vishal

There are praises for Vishnu Vishal's performance in the film. The tweet is read as "

#SilukkuvarupattiSingam - Felt as a 'star' @vishnuuvishal has improved a lot. In #VVV, the comedians ran the show but #SPS belongs to him! Of course, the film also has comedy battalions - @iYogiBabu @actorkaruna #Anandaraj #Livingston #LolluSabhaManohar #MansoorAliKhan

(sic)

Another Big Hit

Going by these reports, it seems like the movie will be a rock solid entertainer from Vishnu Vishal and team. Well, there are high chances for Vishnu Vishal to come up with yet another big hit with this promising movie.