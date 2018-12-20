English
 »   »   »  Silukkuvarupatti Singam FIRST REVIEW Is Out; Vishnu Vishal Gearing Up To Deliver Yet Another Hit!

Silukkuvarupatti Singam FIRST REVIEW Is Out; Vishnu Vishal Gearing Up To Deliver Yet Another Hit!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Vishnu Vishal is back in action after the phenomenal success of Ratsasan. Directed by Chella, Silukkuvarupatti Singam will be one among the four big Tamil movies that will be taking over the big screens from tomorrow onwards (December 21, 2018). The trailer of the film has promised a fruitful entertainer and all eyes are on this movie, which is expected to turn out to be a grand feast. Well, the first review of Silukkuvarupatti Singam also promises the same. Popular movie critic Rajasekar, who watched the film has sent out a few tweets regarding the movie. Read on to know more about the same here.

    About The Movie

    He has given thumbs up for the movie and has tagged the movie as a harmless fun entertainer. The tweet is read as "#SilukkuvarpattiSingam is a harmless fun entertainer. Enjoyed it more than @vishnuuvishal 's #VelainuVandhuttaVelaikkaran. @iYogiBabu - Ananadaraj - Mansoor Ali Khan combo brings the roof down. Enjoyed watching it!" - (sic)

    The Biggest Positive

    It seems like the climax portions of the film are the major positives of the movie and the movie critic has mentioned the same in another tweet. The tweet is read as "
    #SilukkuvarupattiSingam - While the last twenty minutes stretch is the biggest plus in #VVV, here comedy works throughout except for the first twenty minutes.
    " - (sic)

    Vishnu Vishal

    There are praises for Vishnu Vishal's performance in the film. The tweet is read as "
    #SilukkuvarupattiSingam - Felt as a 'star' @vishnuuvishal has improved a lot. In #VVV, the comedians ran the show but #SPS belongs to him! Of course, the film also has comedy battalions - @iYogiBabu @actorkaruna #Anandaraj #Livingston #LolluSabhaManohar #MansoorAliKhan
    (sic)

    Another Big Hit

    Going by these reports, it seems like the movie will be a rock solid entertainer from Vishnu Vishal and team. Well, there are high chances for Vishnu Vishal to come up with yet another big hit with this promising movie.

    Read more about: silukkuvarupatti singam
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue