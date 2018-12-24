English
 »   »   »  Silukkuvarupatti Singam Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

Silukkuvarupatti Singam Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

By Lekhaka
    With Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Vishnu Vishal is back to entertain the viewers to the full extent and the movie has looked a promising affair. Comedy entertainers do enjoy a fabulous market among the Tamil film audiences and Silukkuvarupatti Singam has all the ingredients to satiate the taste. Vishnu Vishal is fresh after the humungous success of Ratsasan and the actor has definitely expanded his fan base with that much appreciated movie. At the same time, there is an unpleasant news for all the fans of this actor as well as Silukkuvarupatti Singam, which is sure to leave them unhappy. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Piracy Hits Silukkuvarupatti Singam

    Piracy continues to create problems for the Tamil film industry and the fresh releases have also been hit. According to the reports, the Vishnu Vishal starrer Silukkuvarupatti Singam has also fallen prey to piracy.

    Leaked Online

    Reportedly, Silukkuvarupatti Singam has also been leaked online for download and that too on the third day of its release. The film has been uploaded on the website Tamilrockers and the fans are sure to be left disappointed with this.

    Reports For Silukkuvarupatti Singam

    Reportedly, Silukkuvarupatti Singam has been receiving mixed reviews in the theatres upon its release. Being a fun entertainer, the movie has seemingly catered well to the entertainment seeking audiences.

    Will It Affect The Future Collections?

    Going by the reports, the family audiences have shown interest in the movie and the movie has opened on a decent note at the box office, despite the strong competition. Let us hope that the piracy won't affect the collections of the movie much. Piracy is indeed a serious offence and indulging is definitely not appreciable and let's hope that this movie to win the final race by performing extremely well at the box office

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 12:51 [IST]
