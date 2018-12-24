 »   »   »  Silukkuvarupatti Singam Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

Piracy Hits Silukkuvarupatti Singam

Piracy continues to create problems for the Tamil film industry and the fresh releases have also been hit. According to the reports, the Vishnu Vishal starrer Silukkuvarupatti Singam has also fallen prey to piracy.

Leaked Online

Reportedly, Silukkuvarupatti Singam has also been leaked online for download and that too on the third day of its release. The film has been uploaded on the website Tamilrockers and the fans are sure to be left disappointed with this.

Reports For Silukkuvarupatti Singam

Reportedly, Silukkuvarupatti Singam has been receiving mixed reviews in the theatres upon its release. Being a fun entertainer, the movie has seemingly catered well to the entertainment seeking audiences.

Will It Affect The Future Collections?

Going by the reports, the family audiences have shown interest in the movie and the movie has opened on a decent note at the box office, despite the strong competition. Let us hope that the piracy won't affect the collections of the movie much. Piracy is indeed a serious offence and indulging is definitely not appreciable and let's hope that this movie to win the final race by performing extremely well at the box office