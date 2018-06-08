 »   »   »  Simbu & Gautham Menon To Reunite For Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2!

Film-maker Gautham Menon is a person whose expertise lies in effectuating storylines on wild tangents with interesting twists. Be it romance or action or thriller, he is arguably one among the elite directors of our times, especially for delivering justice to his making. Also, when it comes down to the platonic story themes, his execution is definitely a paragon to watch out for.

His movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which was released 8 years ago still looks fresh to watch on Television. Gautham opened up a few weeks ago regarding his plans to direct a sequel of this movie with R Madhavan as the male lead. But the idea didn't take shape.

In his latest interview, Gautam has confirmed that actor Silambarasan is on board for the sequel but a formal announcement is anticipated from the other end. STR has taken a turn for the better of late, as an effort to position himself back in the Kollywood race and recoup his fan base. The actor has reportedly signed up for some interesting flicks that are going on floors later this year, and is at present engaged in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. So Gautham will have to wait till next year for Silambarasan to hop onto the project.

In an interview some time ago, Gautham Menon implied that the sequel will follow up the life happenings of its protagonist Karthik forwarded by 8 years. He, along with his three other friends plan to go to the fifth friend's wedding in the United States. Their journey, encounters and other life episodes will form the remaining portions of the story, he said. He also refused outright that this film is in no way a simulation of the Hollywood blockbuster The Hangover.

Another interesting news about this sequel is that the male lead will have three friends from diverse ethnicities and they too will have equal importance in the story. The director disclosed that Puneeth Rajkumar and Tovino Thomas will be the friends from Bangalore and Kerala respectively and the third friend from Hyderabad is yet to be finalized. Nani was buzzed as the third guy, but the maker has not taken a stand on this matter until now.

Some days ago, few reports divulged that Gautham Menon is in talks with the stars from different languages including Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty beside those mentioned above and piecing the hints together, we can arrive at a plausible conclusion that the sequel launch is a sure happening in the future. This will be the third movie that marks the collaboration between STR and Gautham Menon after VTV and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Given the story theme and the principal outlook of this sequel, a feel-good movie is on the cards and hope that the deliverance will be more than the expectation.