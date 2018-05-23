 »   »   »  Actress Simran To Play The Female Lead In Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj Film?

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to collaborate with young film-maker Karthik Subbaraj in the near future. And, as expected, the film has already become the talk of the town for the right reasons. A short while ago, it was reported that Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be playing a negative role in it. However, the star's team soon refuted this and stated that their was no truth behind the rumour. Following this, reports of Vijay Sethupathi being a part of the film began doing the rounds.

Now, there is some more news about this exciting project. The buzz is that noted actress Simran has joined the cast and will be playing the female lead opposite 'Thalaiva'. If this is indeed the case, the powerhouse performer will make a nice addition to the cast. We are sure that movie buffs will love seeing the two on the big screen.

Interestingly, this is a busy time for Rajinikanth. He is currently gearing up for the release of Kaala which hits screens on June 7, 2018. The film is a crime-drama and will see him essay the role of a gangster. His raw avatar has created a buzz amongst fans and is bound to be the USP of the Pa Ranjith directorial.

Kaala also features Bollywood star Huma Qureshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead. Huma is likely to play Rajini's lover in the film and her scenes with him have come out quite well.

Rajinikanth will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited 2.0. The S Shankar directorial is a magnum opus and is touted to be a sci-fi thriller. A sequel to the 2010 hit Enthiran, the movie also has Amy Jackson and Bollywood's Akshay Kumar in the lead. Akki will be playing the role of a 'crow man' in this one.

So, are you excited about possibly seeing Simran and Rajinikanth on the big screen? Tell us in the space below.