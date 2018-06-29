 »   »   »  Siva Reveals The Release Date Of Ajith's Vishwasam; Here's What You Need To Know About The Film

Vishwasam To Be A Pongal Release

During launch of Thambi Ramaiah's Maniyar Kudumbam, Siva said that Vishwasam will hit the screens in 2019 on the festive occasion of Pongal. As expected, this announcement created a buzz amongst the fans and gave them a reason to rejoice.

About Vishwasam

Vishwasam is set against a rural backdrop and will feature Ajith in a double role. The buzz is that it will be a total commercial entertainer and feature several mass scenes. Vishwasam also has 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and actor Vivek in the lead.

Ajith In A New Avatar

According to the latest reports, 'Thala' will be seen sporting a youthful new in the film. And, as expected, the fans are dying to watch the star in a new avatar.

A Big Challenge For D Imman

Anirudh Ravichander's lively music was one of the highlights of Ajith-Siva's Vedalam. In fact, the foot-tapping Aaluma Doluma track had become a rage amongst the fans. Similarly, Anirudh came up with some solid tracks for Vivegam as well. It will be worth watching if D Imman's tunes are able live up to the high standards set by the young sensation.

To Conclude...

Ajith is considered to be the biggest star of his generation and is a bona fide mass hero. Siva has helped the actor experiment with his on-screen image and showcase his range as a performer. However, he has done so without comprising on Ajith's mass appeal or alienating his fans. And, this is something remarkable. It will be worth watching if Vishwasam lives up to the high standards set by their previous films.