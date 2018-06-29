 »   »   »  Siva Reveals The Release Date Of Ajith's Vishwasam; Here's What You Need To Know About The Film

Related Articles
- When Ajith Kumar Gave Up His Room For Ranveer Singh!
- Filmfare Awards South 2018(Tamil): Here’s The Winners’ List
- Vivegam Box Office: Final Worldwide Collections
- Vivegam Box Office: Sets A New Record In Chennai!
- Box Office Chart (Aug 21 – 27): Has Vivegam Made A Strong Mark At The Kerala Box Office?
- Vivegam Box Office (Day 1): The Best Ever Opening For An Ajith Kumar Starrer At Kerala Box Office!
- Vivegam Box Office: Will Thala Ajith Reign Supreme At Kerala Box Office?
- Vivegam Teaser: It's Thala Ajith Storm In YouTube!
- What’s Common Between Pawan Kalyan & Ajith Kumar?
- Ajith's 'Thala 57' (AK 57) Gets A Title?
- Finally! Director Shankar To Team Up With Thala Ajith?
- CONFIRMED: Akshara Haasan Signs 'Thala 57', Ajith To Play An Interpol Agent!
The dashing Ajith Kumar is one of the most charismatic and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his good looks, impressive screen presence and humble nature. Over the years, 'Thala' has starred in several blockbusters and this has established him as the king of the box office. At present, the star is busy working on Vishwasam which marks his fourth film with film-maker Siva. A few days ago, it was rumoured that the film would hit the screens this Diwali. And, this created a buzz amongst the fans. Now, Siva has reacted to the rumours and revealed the actual release date.
Vishwasam To Be A Pongal Release
During launch of Thambi Ramaiah's Maniyar Kudumbam, Siva said that Vishwasam will hit the screens in 2019 on the festive occasion of Pongal. As expected, this announcement created a buzz amongst the fans and gave them a reason to rejoice.
About Vishwasam
Vishwasam is set against a rural backdrop and will feature Ajith in a double role. The buzz is that it will be a total commercial entertainer and feature several mass scenes. Vishwasam also has 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and actor Vivek in the lead.
Ajith In A New Avatar
According to the latest reports, 'Thala' will be seen sporting a youthful new in the film. And, as expected, the fans are dying to watch the star in a new avatar.
A Big Challenge For D Imman
Anirudh Ravichander's lively music was one of the highlights of Ajith-Siva's Vedalam. In fact, the foot-tapping Aaluma Doluma track had become a rage amongst the fans. Similarly, Anirudh came up with some solid tracks for Vivegam as well. It will be worth watching if D Imman's tunes are able live up to the high standards set by the young sensation.
To Conclude...
Ajith is considered to be the biggest star of his generation and is a bona fide mass hero. Siva has helped the actor experiment with his on-screen image and showcase his range as a performer. However, he has done so without comprising on Ajith's mass appeal or alienating his fans. And, this is something remarkable. It will be worth watching if Vishwasam lives up to the high standards set by their previous films.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.