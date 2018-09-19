 »   »   »  Sivakarthikeyan's 15th Film To Be Directed By This Successful Director!

The dashing Sivakarthikeyan is arguably one of the most successful and talented stars in the Tamil film industry. Fondly called the 'BO King', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his remarkable versatility as an actor, good looks, impressive screen presence and friendly nature. During his eventful career, the star has acted in quite a few critically acclaimed and commercially successful films and this has helped him become an inseparable part of the film industry. Now, here is some good news for all you SK fans out there.

In an exciting development, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to team up with upcoming film-maker PS Mithran for what will be the 15th film of the star's career. SK 15 is touted to be a racy thriller and might feature the actor in a new avatar.

Interestingly, the buzz is that Sivakarthikeyan had agreed to do the film even before PS Mithran's first film Irumbu Thirai became one of the biggest hits of 2018.

On a related note, Sivakarthikeyan's latest film Seema Raja hit the screens on September 13, 2018, and opened to a good response at the box office. Directed by Ponram, the film is a mass entertainer and features the actor in a lively avatar. It also has Samantha Akkineni and Soori in the lead.

At present, besides the PS Mithran directorial, SK also has a film with Nayanthara and one with Rakul Preet in his kitty.