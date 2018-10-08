 »   »   »  Super Deluxe First Look Poster: Vijay Sethupathi's New Avatar Is Hard To Miss

Vijay Sethupathi is arguably one of the most talented versatile actors in the Tamil film industry today. A self-made star, he enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his charismatic personality, sincere performances, bindass nature and remarkable versatility as a performer. During his career, he has starred in quite a few successful films and this has worked wonders for him. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Makkal Selvan fans out there.

In an exciting development, the official first look poster of his next big film Super Deluxe has been released and it is as quirky as quirky can be. In it, VJS can be seen in an unrecognisable avatar that he carries off like a boss. The poster suggests that the film is going to be a fun-filled affair.

In case you did not know, Super Deluxe is an anthology film and it has been directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The film also features Samantha Akkineni and Fahadh in the lead. Last year, the Mollywood sensation had entered Kollywood with Velaikkaran and added a new dimension to his career. Super Deluxe is the second Tamil film of his career and an important release for him.

The film's supporting cast includes names such as Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin. Super Deluxe is apparently going to be a treat for the movie buffs.

