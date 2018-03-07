 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth Debuts On Facebook & Instagram!

Rajinikanth is the indisputable king among the superstars of the Indian film industry. His fan following is incomparable and is one which is spread not only India but in other countries as well. Every film of his has been a celebration and continues to remain so.

While many of the top Kollywood celebrities are quite active on social media pages like Facebook and Instagram, Rajinikanth has stayed away from both these popular social media platforms. But now, here is a big news for all of them who have been eagerly waiting for the mega entry of Superstar Rajinikanth on Facebook. Keep scrolling down to know more..

Rajinikanth Debuts On Facebook Superstar has joined Facebook and his official Facebook page was launched yesterday (March 06, 2018). The official Facebook page of Rajinikanth has already crossed 1.4 Lakh likes now and is racing ahead. The First Facebook Post Of Rajinikanth Well, the new page has come as a big surprise to all the fans of Rajinikanth on social media. His first ever Facebook post was read as "Vanakkam" and thus greeting all his fans and followers. The post has already crossed 6.3k likes and is getting flooded with comments. Vannakam! Vandhuten nu sollu! A post shared by Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:51am PST On Instagram At the same time, Rajinikanth has also joined on Instagram and his first post which is mass redefined has the classic dialogue from the film Kabali. His official Instagram page has now above 59k likes. On Twitter.. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has been an active member on Twitter. The superstar had joined Twitter in February 2013, and he did get a grand welcome with the number of followers touching newer heights. At present, Rajinikanth has above 4.5 Million followers on Twitter.

At the same time, the audiences are eagerly waiting for the big arrival of Rajinikanth's next venture Kaala. The teaser of the film was released recently and did emerge as a big hit on social media.

