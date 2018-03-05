 »   »   » Suriya 36: First Look Poster Of The Suriya-Selvaraghavan Movie Is Out!

Ever since a news came out that Suriya and Selvaraghavan are all set to team up for Suriya's 36th movie, the Tamil film audiences and Suriya fans across the globe have been eager to know more about the project.

Earlier, it was announced that the first look poster of Suriya 36 will be revealed on March 05, 2018 and it did came as a pleasant surprise to all the fans of Suriya.

Now, the wait for the first look poster of Suriya 36 has come to an end and the actor himself took to social media to reveal the first look poster of the movie. Take a look at the first look poster of Suriya-Selvaraghavan movie..

The upcoming film of Suriya has been titled as NGK and the actor will be seen playing the title role. Suriya could be seen in an all new look in the specially designed poster of this movie. Interestingly, the psoter has been released on the birthday of director Selvaraghavan.

Well, nothing much has been revealed about the genre of this Suriya starrer. Anyhow, we could expecte something special from the first movie of this big combo. Sai Pallavi and rakul Preet Singh have been roped into play the leading ladies of the movie. NGK, produced under the banner of Dream Warrier Pictures will hit the theatres during Diwali season.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,