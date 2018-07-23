 »   »   »  Suriya Birthday Special: These 5 Films Prove That He Is A Terrific Actor!

Related Articles
There's no denying that the dashing and charismatic Suriya is one of the most popular names in Kollywood today. During his illustrious career, the star has won the love of the fans thanks to his good looks, humble nature and impressive performances. Over the year, Suriya has starred in several big films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. Today (July 23, 2018), as Suriya turns a year older, we take a look at some of his most popular films and celebrate what is truly a terrific career.
Perazhagan
Directed by Sasi Shanker, this comedy-drama featured Suriya and Jyothika in double roles and proved to be a treat for their fans. In it, Suriya played a villager and a violent student and did complete justice to both these roles. The film's supporting cast included names such as Manorama and Vivek.
Vaaranam Aayiram
One of the biggest hits of Suriya's career, Vaaranam Aayiram was directed by Gautham Menon and featured a gripping storyline. Featuring the star in a double role, the film served as strong proof of his range as an actor and proved to be a treat for his die-hard fans. Vaaranam Aayiram also featured Simran and Divya Spandana in the lead.
Ghajini
Directed by ace film-maker AR Murugadoss, Ghajini featured Suriya in a chiselled avatar and helped him add a new dimension to his career. In it, he played the role of a guy suffering from ‘short-term memory loss' and left the fans asking for more. A commercial success, it also featured Asin and Pradeep Rawat in the lead.
Singam
Released in 2010, Singam was directed by film-maker Hari and proved to be a runaway hit at the box office. In it, Suriya essayed the role of a cop and did a splendid job. The film was later remade in Kannada and Hindi as Kempegowda and Singham respectively. While Sudeep played the lead in the Kannada version, Ajay Devgn essayed the titular character in the Bollywood remake.
Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
A lively heist-thriller, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was loosely based on the Hindi film Special 26 and hit the screens this Pongal. Directed by Vignesh Shivn, it did well at the box office and impressed the critics. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam also featured Keerthy Suresh and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.