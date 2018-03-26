 »   »   » Suriya's Big Decision To Help The Producers Is Definitely Praise-worthy!

Suriya is one of the most loved actors of Kollywood cinema for umpteen number of reasons. Apart from his phenomenal ability as an actor, he has won the hearts of the audiences as well as his colleagues with his kind-hearted nature.

Now, Suriya has come out with a big decision, which is indeed praise-worthy. According to the reports, Suriya has said that he will pay his assistants from his own pocket. This is a big step forward from the actor, since the producers are the ones who usually pay this amount and with this step, the producers will have lesser financial burden on them.

Reportedly, Suriya announced this decision at a recent producer's council meet, which was held in Chennai. According to the reports, upon the decision made by Suriya, popular actor Karthi, who is Suriya's younger brother, has also decided to pay his assistants by himself.

Well, Suriya should definitely be appreciated for this big stand and the much loved actor of Tamil cinema has once again shown the right way forward for the industry.

Meanwhile, Suriya is busy with the works of his upcoming film with Selvaraghvan, which has been titled as NGK. The first look poster of the movie was released recently and it had opened to a grand reception on social media.