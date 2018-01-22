 »   »   » Suriya's Gets Trolled For Hif Height!

No matter how elevated you are with your towering achievements, there would be a section of people who are all game to come hard on you attacking on your physical stature. This has never been an exception, especially in the film industry. Though a majority of people pat the back of an artist based on the talent, a small section of people tend to comment otherwise.

Nadippin Nayagan Suriya, an actor who chiselled himself and clambered up the ladder with his grit and dedication, is often criticized and trolled for his height. Since the criticism was more from a section of audience and anti-fans, fans of the actor and social network were not quite abuzz as it was considered to be the part and parcel of an actor's professional journey. But the shocking incident of two Video Jockey's commenting and trolling the actor for his physical stature on a live TV show has taken the viewers by surprise and as well has left the fans of the actor fuming at the young anchor.

Sun Music Anchors Jibe at Suriya

RJ Niveditha and RJ Sangeetha of Franka Sollatta show, came up with a supposedly light hearted reference to the actor which was indeed in a very poor taste. They were seen discussing about Suriya's upcoming movie with director KV Anand and a rumoured prospect of legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, starring in a key role in the movie.

The duo distastefully spoke and giggled about Suriya's efforts to match Anushka's physical stature in Singam series, where they claim, Suriya had to get on heels to match Anushka's height. With Big B acting alongside Suriya, the anchors went ahead and stated that the Ayan actor would be required to step on a stool to match the Bollywood Megastar. While one of the anchors even opined that it would be a wise decision if all the combination sequences are shot with the actors seated in a position ensuring no issues pertaining the subject matter.

The entire episode was indeed in a very poor light as pun on a person's physical attribute is totally unacceptable and something of this sort from a popular channel is even more ridiculous, feels some of the industry insiders and fans.

The industry people and fans are enraged on the anchors and are demanding an unconditional apology from them.