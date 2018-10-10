 »   »   »  Suriya To Share Screen Space With Vijay Deverakonda In A Bilingual Produced By Studio Green?

There's no denying the fact that the charming Suriya is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, dashing personality, down-to-earth nature and sincere performances. Over the years, he has starred in some of Kollywood's most popular films and this has made him an integral part of the industry. Now, Suriya is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

The buzz is that Suriya is set to collaborate with Studio Green for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual that is also going to feature Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The two-hero project is likely to help the Arjun Reddy star to find a firm footing in Kollywood. Similarly, it might help Suriya strengthen his position in the Telugu market.

Interestingly, post the release of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, it was rumoured that Suriya would not be collaborating with Studio Green again. However, based on the latest news, it seems that there has been a change in plans.

On a related note, Suriya currently has NGK and Suriya 37 in his kitty. NGK is a political-thriller and has been directed by Selvaraghavan. On the other hand, Suriya 37 is being directed by KV Anand and also has Mohanlal in a key role.

Vijay Deverakonda too is a busy man these days. He was last seen in the recently released NOTA. He currently has Taxiwala in his kitty.