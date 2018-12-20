English
Popular Tamil Actor & Producer Vishal Arrested By Chennai Police!

By Lekhaka
    Reports suggest that Popular Tamil actor and producer Vishal has been arrested by Chennai police at Tenampett and taken in a van.According to a recent report by Indiaglitz.com, Vishal had tried to break the lock of the producer's council building at Tenampet, which was closed by the a group of producers yesterday (December 20, 2018). According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Vishal was arrested and moved by Chennai police this morning. Vishal is the President of Tamil Film Producers Council.

    Reportedly, many of the producers have alleged Vishal over misappropriation of funds of the producer's council. Reports also suggest that Vishal has alleged that others have motives to stop one of the upcoming fund raising programs. He has also added that the accounts will be submitted during the upcoming General Body Meeting. They are also unhappy over Vishal's decision on removing the restrictions over the number of movie releases in a day. Further details regarding the same are being awaited.

    Meanwhile, Vishal took to his Twitter account to react to the ongoing controversy. Take a look at the tweet here.

    Vishal is also the General Secretary of the organization of the Tamil artists known as Nadigar Sangam. He was elected to this particular post in the year 2015.

