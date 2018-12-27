 »   »   »  Tamil Actor & Theatre Artist Cheenu Mohan Is No More!

Tamil actor Cheenu Mohan, who has appeared in a good number of Tamil movies in character roles, is no more. According to the reports, the actor, who was 62-years-old, passed away this morning (December 27, 2018) due to cardiac arrest. Apart from movies, Cheenu Mohan was also a drama artist and has been a prominent presence in the plays written by veteran writer Crazy Mohan. He was a part of Crazy Mohan's theatre group.

Actor-writer Crazy Mohan himself took to his Facebook page to pen down a note about the death of Cheenu Mohan. His post is read as "It is with Heartfelt pain, We in Crazy Creations mourn the untimely passing away of CHEENU MOHAN this morning due to massive heart attack. He made millions forget their worries and laugh their heart out. As a trouper since inception of Crazy Creations in 1979, he reveled in well knit friendship with each and every one in the troupe.

Cremation to take place on 29.12.18 in Anna Nagar. We pray for his AATHMA to get POORNA SHANTHI and NARGATHI." - (sic)



Cheenu Mohan made his entry to Tamil films in the 1980's. The actor was seen essaying important roles in the movies like Varusham Pathinaaru and Mani Ratnam's highly appreciated films like Anjali and Thalapathy.

After a long break, Cheenu Mohan returned to Tamil movies with the film Iraivi, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor had essayed the role of a character named John in this highly appreciated movie. He was also seen essaying important roles in the recent Tamil movies like Kolamavu Kokila and Vada Chennai.