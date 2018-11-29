 »   »   »  Tamil Actress Riyamikka Commits Suicide

In a shocking development, an upcoming Tamil actress named Riyamikka has committed suicide. The young lady reportedly took the extreme step by hanging herself at her residence in Valasaravakkam on Wednesday(November 28, 2018). The actress, who had played the lead role in Kundrathile Kumaranuku Kondattam and Aghori-Yin Attam, lived in a rented apartment in the Sridevi Kuppam area of Valasaravakkam. Her brother also stayed with her and the two had been living in the apartment for the past four months.

Her brother told the police that Riyamikka looked 'very tired' when she returned home on Tuesday and added that that was the last time he saw her before the tragedy.

According to the reports, her boyfriend Dinesh had tried contacting her on Wednesday but he could not reach her. Thereafter, he reached her residence and knocked on the door of her room but got no response. Riyamikka's brother then broke the door and reportedly saw her hanging from the ceiling.

The cops are investigating the matter and one is likely to get some more clarity in the coming days.