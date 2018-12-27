 »   »   »  Tamil Movies Of 2018 That Went Past The 100-Crore Mark At The Box Office!

2.0

The Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Akshay Kumar is by far the top grossing Tamil movie of all time. The big movie, which released in the previous month went past the 100-Crore mark on the very first day itself. If reports are to be believed, the movie is gearing up to join the 1000-Crore club at the worldwide box office (Including the Hindi, Telugu versions as well).

Kaala

Kaala, the Rajinikanth starrer, which hit the theatres in the month of June did perform well at the box office. It is a fact that more numbers were expected from the movie but still it didn't disappoint either. If reports are to be believed, the movie fetched above 150-Crores in its final run at the worldwide box office.

Sarkar

Vijay starrer Sarkar is reportedly the second highest grossing Tamil movie of the year. The movie that released in the Diwali season went past the 250-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. If reports are to be believed, the movie has fetched 257 Crores in total in its final run and thus becoming the top grossing movie of Vijay, so far.

The Movies That Missed The Mark

At the same time, some of the Tamil movies of the year missed out narrowly from making it to the coveted mark. If reports are to be believed, Suriya's Thaana Serndha Koottam(including the Telugu Version) and Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (including the Telugu version), fetched above 90 Crores at the box office.