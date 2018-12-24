 »   »   »  Tamil Movies 2018 Box Office Report: Biggest Blockbusters And Hits Of This Year!

2.0

2.0, directed by Shankar and featuring none other than Rajinikanth in the lead role is the top grossing movie of 2018. The film, which released in multiple languages fetched above 700 Crores at the box office and is still performing pretty well.

Verdict: Blockbuster

Sarkar

Sarkar, the Vijay starrer enjoyed a fine outing at the box office. The Vijay-AR Muragadoss movie reportedly fetched above 250 Crores at the box office and thus becoming one among the top grossing South Indian movies of this year.

Verdict: Blockbuster

Kadaikutty Singam

Kadaikutty Singam, starring Karthi in the lead role could rightly be tagged as one of the first biggest blockbusters of the year 2018. The film that had hit the theatres in the month of July was lapped up by the family audiences and it fetched above 50 Crores.

Verdict: Blockbuster

96

96, the heart-touching romantic tale of Jaanu and Ram is undoubtedly one of the best movies of the year. The movie entered made a lasting impact in the minds of the audiences and it crossed the 50-Crore mark at the box office.

Verdict: Blockbuster

Irumbu Thirai

Irumbu Thirai, starring Vishal in the lead role was one among the first notable successes of the box office in the year 2018. The film, which was in the lines of a thriller did rake in big money at the box office.

Verdict: Blockbuster

Ratsasan

Ratsasan, the Vishnu Vishal starrer is one of the much acclaimed movies of the year. The taut thriller was able to give a unique cinematic experience for the audiences and as a result, it fetched big at the box office and emerged as one of the major successes.

Verdict: Blockbuster

Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu

Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuth, the adult comedy film had enjoyed a good run at the box office. The film did cater well to its target audiences and the movie turned out to be a profit making venture at the box office.

Verdict: Blockbuster

Imaikka Nodigal

Nayanthara starrer Imaikka Nodigal was one among the commercially successful ventures of the year 2018. The film had a solid run at the box office and it even went on to attain a superhit status at the box office.

Verdict: Superhit

Pariyerum Perumal

Pariyerum Perumal garnered the attention of the entire Tamil film audiences. The movie emerged as a big winner at the box office with the word of mouth favouring the film extremely well. Rightly, one of the best movies of the year.

Verdict: Superhit

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, directed by Mani Ratnam did meet the expectations of the audiences and this multi-starrer was able to make a big mark at the box office. Going by the reports, the film had a solid outing at the Chennai box office. It performed well in other centres as well.

Verdict: Superhit