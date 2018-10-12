India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Tamil Movies Box Office: From Kolamaavu Kokila To 96, It Is Raining Hits For Kollywood!

Tamil Movies Box Office: From Kolamaavu Kokila To 96, It Is Raining Hits For Kollywood!

    It has indeed been a good time for Kollywood with Tamil movies shining like ever and, more importantly, they have been setting the cash registers ringing on a continuous basis. The past couple of months have been more than a memorable one with a handful of movies making an entry to the hit list. Yes, there have been movies that have failed to live up to the mark, but they are very less in number, as mostly hits have outnumbered them in the Tamil film industry. It is indeed a heartening sight to see films of a variety of genres coming in and performing exceedingly well in the theatres. Well, the audiences have been spoilt with choices and here, we take you through the notable grossers of the past couple of months.

    Kolamaavu Kokila

    Kolamaavu Kokila came in at the right time in Kollywood and it did set the cash registers ringing at the word go. Amidst the amazing positive reviews that it received, the film went on to do a fine business and thus earned the tag of a blockbuster. The Nayanthara starrer, branded as a black comedy, proved that small content with intelligent making works big time.

    Imaikka Nodigal

    2 weeks after the release of Kolamaavu Kokila, Nayanthara came up with her next fascinating venture Imaikka Nodigal and this time, the actress came up with a pulsating thriller. The movie won rave reviews and was lapped up by the audiences and the result was that the industry got yet another sensational hit on the report cards.

    Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

    Well, the month of September had promising affairs in the pipeline and it was Chekka Chivantha Vaanam that ruled the roost among the lot. The multi-starrer, helmed by maverick film-maker Mani Ratnam, turned out to be a perfect gangster drama, high on performances. The audiences gave the right reception for the movie and it turned out to be a hit at the box office.

    Pariyerum Perumal

    With Pariyerum Perumal, Tamil film audiences got to witness a powerful movie bang-on solid content. Despite facing tight competition from CCV, the movie managed to etch a place of its own in the list of the audience's favourites and is still continuing its journey in the theatres.

    Ratsasan

    Tamil cinema's amazing tryst with fabulous thrillers continues with Ratsasan turning out to offer one of the best riveting experiences in this year so far. Ratsasan has indeed struck the right chords and is on the right path to emerge as a success.

    96

    96 has indeed turned out to be the most appreciated film of the year and this romantic trip glazed with nostalgia has every reason to be celebrated and adored. The movie has connected with all kinds of audiences and is on its way to emerge as a stupendous success. In fact, 96 has been receiving praises from places outside Tamil Nadu as well.

    Friday, October 12, 2018, 15:39 [IST]
