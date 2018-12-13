 »   »   »  Tamil Movies Occupy The Prominent Slots In This List Of Top 10 Indian Movies Of 2018!

Ratsasan

Ratsasan, the highly acclaimed thriller, directed by Ramkumar and featuring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is one of the biggest hits of this year so far. The movie has been placed at the second spot in the list of the top 10 Indian movies of 2018 complied by IMDB.

96

96, the Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha starrer is one such movie that went on to win the hearts of the audiences. The soulful romantic tale was a huge critical and commercial success. The movie has been placed at the 3rd spot in the list.

The Top Slot

At the same time, the Bollywood movie Andhadhun, which featured Ayushman Khuraana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, is the movie that has been placed at the top slot in the list.

South Indian Movies

At the same time, the IMDB Top 10 list also features two more South Indian movies and both these films are from Telugu. Mahanati, the biopic of yesteryear actress Savitri, has been placed at the fourth spot in the list. At the same time, the Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam is at the seventh spot in this list.