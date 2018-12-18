 »   »   »  Tamil Song Kalyana Vayasu From Kolamavu Kokila That Got Millions Of Hits Removed From YouTube!

The Tamil song Kalyana Vayasu from the superhit movie Kolamavu Kokila was in fact one of the most popular Tamil songs of this year so far. The song, which has been written by Sivakarthikeyan and set to tune & sung by Anirudh Ravichander was an instant hit with its picturisation also gaining the attention of the audiences.

Kalyana Vayasu Tamil song went viral in no time and the video song received Millions of hits and thus becoming one among the most viewed video song on YouTube. The song did set a record in terms of number of views within a single day. Most recently, the audiences were surprsised to find that the official version of the video song was found missing on YouTube.

Now, the reason behind the removal of Kalyaana Vayasu song is out. Nelson, the director of the film opened up regarding the same while speaking to the online portal Behindwoods. "Anirudh had used a licensed beat for the song. Now, the license for YouTube alone has expired, so it has been taken off.However, the song is still available on platforms like iTunes, and it's also there in the movie.", the film-maker was quoted as saying to Behindwoods regarding the removal of the song.

The Tamil song that released in the month of May 2018 is still one among the hot favorites of the audiences.