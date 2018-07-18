English
Tamil TV Actress Priyanka Commits Suicide

    In a truly shocking development, Tamil TV actress Priyanka reportedly committed suicide today at her residence in Chennai. The actress apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan. According to the latest reports, Priyanka took the extreme step because of some personal issues. A case has been filed and her suicide is being investigated. One can expect some clarity on this in the days to come. Priyanka is best known for playing a supporting role in the TV show Vamsam which features noted actress Ramya Krishnan in the lead.

    Priyanka had tied the knot with Arunbala in 2015 and started a new chapter. The two had apparently been living separately because of some differences.

    We offer our condolences to Priyanka's near and dear ones and hope that they stay strong.

