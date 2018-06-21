 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2.0 Gets A Title Change; The Team Announces The Same In Style!

There are a whole lot of big budget Tamil movies for which the audiences are eagerly waiting for in this year. At the same time, the moviegoers are also looking forward to the arrival of Tamizh Padam 2.0, which matches up with any big movie, especially with the huge pre-release buzz that it has created within a short span of time. Directed by, CS Amudhan, this upcoming venture is a spoof movie and stars actor Siva in the lead role.

Now, the latest report is that Tamizh Padam 2.0 has got a change in its title. Reportedly, the makers have decided to let go off the '.0' from the title and the movie has been now titled as Tamizh Padam 2. Interestingly, the official announcement regarding the same has been made through the Twitter account of YNot studios, the production banner of the movie.

Like all the other previous announcements in connection with the movie, the announcement regarding the title change has also come in the form of a press-release note and it has a humorous tone.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Tamizh Padam 2 has gained wide acceptance across the social media circuits. According to the reports, this much-awaited movie is expected to grace the big screens in the month of July. Apart from Siva, the film also features Disha Pandey, Iswarya Menon, Kasthuri, Satish etc., in important roles.