 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Box Office Collections 12 Days: Shiva's Spoof Fest Continues Its Impressive Run!

The 11-Day Gross Is Terrific

According to a noted trade analyst, Tamizh Padam 2 has managed to collect nearly Rs 28 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in 11 days. The film collected Rs 2.04 Crore on Sunday(July 22, 2018) and proved it has truly clicked with the audience. The figures for Monday(July 23, 2018) are not out yet, however, the buzz is that they might be around Rs 2 Crore. As such, the 12-day gross is expected to be around Rs 30 Crore.

Quite An Achievement

Most trade experts are of the opinion Tamizh Padam 2's collections are exceptionally good as it has been shot against a limited budget and does not feature a 'big name' in the lead. It'll most probably be declared a 'blockbuster' when its theatrical run comes to an end.

It Is A Hit With The Youngsters

Tamizh Padam 2 has clicked in a big way with the younger generation thanks to its quirky presentations and gags. This has helped it hold its own against Karthi's rural entertainer Kadaikutty Singam and become a success.

The Way Ahead...

The WOM is still quite positive and Tamizh Padam 2 seems to have hit the right notes. As such, it is likely to remain the choice of the audience in the coming days. However, it might slow down a bit once Vijay Sethupathi's Junga and the Trisha starrer Mohini hit the screens on July 27, 2018.