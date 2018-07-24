 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Box Office Collections 12 Days: Shiva's Spoof Fest Continues Its Impressive Run!

Related Articles
In 2010, director CS Amudhan became the talk of the town when his goofy 'spoof fest' Tamizh Padam proved to be a sleeper hit and received rave reviews from all corners. Featuring Shiva in the lead, it mercilessly trolled some the biggest stars in the industry and this helped it create a buzz amongst the fans. Now, nearly eight years later, Tamizh Padam 2 has created a buzz in the industry. The film hit the screens on July 12, 2018, and went on to collect nearly Rs 22 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office during its first week. Now, here is some more good news for its fans. As it so happens, it is going strong in the second week as well.
The 11-Day Gross Is Terrific
According to a noted trade analyst, Tamizh Padam 2 has managed to collect nearly Rs 28 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in 11 days. The film collected Rs 2.04 Crore on Sunday(July 22, 2018) and proved it has truly clicked with the audience. The figures for Monday(July 23, 2018) are not out yet, however, the buzz is that they might be around Rs 2 Crore. As such, the 12-day gross is expected to be around Rs 30 Crore.
Quite An Achievement
Most trade experts are of the opinion Tamizh Padam 2's collections are exceptionally good as it has been shot against a limited budget and does not feature a 'big name' in the lead. It'll most probably be declared a 'blockbuster' when its theatrical run comes to an end.
It Is A Hit With The Youngsters
Tamizh Padam 2 has clicked in a big way with the younger generation thanks to its quirky presentations and gags. This has helped it hold its own against Karthi's rural entertainer Kadaikutty Singam and become a success.
The Way Ahead...
The WOM is still quite positive and Tamizh Padam 2 seems to have hit the right notes. As such, it is likely to remain the choice of the audience in the coming days. However, it might slow down a bit once Vijay Sethupathi's Junga and the Trisha starrer Mohini hit the screens on July 27, 2018.