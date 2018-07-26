English
Tamizh Padam 2 Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Shiva's Film Becomes A Big Hit!

    In 2010, director CS Amudhan became the talk of the town when his maiden directorial venture Tamizh Padam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year. Featuring actor Shiva in the lead, it trolled several popular films and this helped it create a buzz amongst the fans. Now, eight years later, Tamizh Padam 2 has emerged as a big winner. The film hit the screens on July 12, 2018, and opened to a good response at the box office.

    The 'spoof fest' had a terrific first week and managed to do well during the second week as well. Here's is a detailed look at its box office performance.

    A Good Second Week!

    According to a noted trade analyst, Tamizh Padam 2 had a solid second week and managed to collect nearly Rs 1.69 Crore at the Chennai box office. Its total collections stand at Rs 4.59 Crore. The general feeling is that these figures are quite remarkable, as Tamizh Padam 2 does not feature a 'big name' in the lead.

    Kadaikutty Singam Fails To Spoil Tamizh Padam 2's Party

    Kadaikutty Singam and Tamizh Padam 2 are doing equally well at the Chennai box office. The Karthi starrer has clicked with the family audiences. On the other hand, Tamizh Padam 2 has emerged as the choice of the younger generation. As such, the two have not affected each other's business at all.

    The Favourable WOM Has Made A Difference

    Most movie buffs are of the opinion that Tamzh Padam 2 is a reasonably good film that features some enjoyable gags. As such, the WOM is quite positive. And, this is one of the biggest reasons because of which the spoof fest has found success despite being shot against a modest budget.

    The Way Ahead…

    Vijay Sethupathi's Junga and the Trisha starrer Mohini are hitting the screens tomorrow (July 27, 2018). And, not surprisingly, both these films have created a buzz amongst the fans. As such, they might create a problem for Tamizh Padam 2 and bring its dream run at the BO to an end.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
