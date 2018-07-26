 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Shiva's Film Becomes A Big Hit!

A Good Second Week!

According to a noted trade analyst, Tamizh Padam 2 had a solid second week and managed to collect nearly Rs 1.69 Crore at the Chennai box office. Its total collections stand at Rs 4.59 Crore. The general feeling is that these figures are quite remarkable, as Tamizh Padam 2 does not feature a 'big name' in the lead.

Kadaikutty Singam Fails To Spoil Tamizh Padam 2's Party

Kadaikutty Singam and Tamizh Padam 2 are doing equally well at the Chennai box office. The Karthi starrer has clicked with the family audiences. On the other hand, Tamizh Padam 2 has emerged as the choice of the younger generation. As such, the two have not affected each other's business at all.

The Favourable WOM Has Made A Difference

Most movie buffs are of the opinion that Tamzh Padam 2 is a reasonably good film that features some enjoyable gags. As such, the WOM is quite positive. And, this is one of the biggest reasons because of which the spoof fest has found success despite being shot against a modest budget.

The Way Ahead…

Vijay Sethupathi's Junga and the Trisha starrer Mohini are hitting the screens tomorrow (July 27, 2018). And, not surprisingly, both these films have created a buzz amongst the fans. As such, they might create a problem for Tamizh Padam 2 and bring its dream run at the BO to an end.