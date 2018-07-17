 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Box Office Collections Day 5: Shiva's Fun-filled Parody Set To Become A Winner

Related Articles
In 2010, film-maker CS Amudhan gave strong proof of his creative abilities when the parody film Tamizh Padam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and proved to be a sleeper hit. Featuring actor Shiva in the lead, it made fun of several popular films and left the fans asking for more. Now, nearly eight years later, Tamizh Padam 2 has set the box office on fire. The 'spoof fest' hit the screens on July 12, 2018, and opened to a good response at the box office.
It collected close to Rs 4.50 Crore on the opening day and this created a buzz in the industry. Thereafter, the film managed to hold its own over the weekend and rake in the moolah. With Tamizh Padam 2 mania running wild, here's a look at its latest box office figures.
Tamizh Padam 2 Is On A Roll
According to the latest reports, Tamizh Padam 2 has managed to collect nearly Rs 16 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in five days. This is quite an impressive figure considering the fact that the film does not have a 'big star' in the lead.
It Is Doing Well In The International Markets As Well
Tamizh Padam 2 has managed to collect nearly Rs 1.17 Crore from 58 screens in the US. Similarly, it has raked in around Rs 8.5 Lakh from eight screens at the UK box office. All in all, the film's exceeded the expectations in the international markets.
Kadikutty Singam Has Not Created A Problem For Tamizh Padam 2
Contrary to the expectations, Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam has not really affected the box office performance of Tamizh Padam 2. This has happened mainly because both these films belong to different genres. While Kadaikutty Singam is meant of the family audience, Tamizh Padam 2 is a film for the youngsters.
The WOM Is Positive
The general feeling is that Tamizh Padam 2 is a fun-filled film that features some enjoyable performances. As a result, the WOM is favourable and this is likely to help the film do good business in the days to come.
To Conclude...
Tamizh Padam 2 is set to become a big winner at the box office and this would give its makers a reason to rejoice. The film's success can by and large be attributed to some clever marketing and intelligent writing. Enough said!