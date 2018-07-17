 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Box Office Collections Day 5: Shiva's Fun-filled Parody Set To Become A Winner

Tamizh Padam 2 Is On A Roll

According to the latest reports, Tamizh Padam 2 has managed to collect nearly Rs 16 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in five days. This is quite an impressive figure considering the fact that the film does not have a 'big star' in the lead.

It Is Doing Well In The International Markets As Well

Tamizh Padam 2 has managed to collect nearly Rs 1.17 Crore from 58 screens in the US. Similarly, it has raked in around Rs 8.5 Lakh from eight screens at the UK box office. All in all, the film's exceeded the expectations in the international markets.

Kadikutty Singam Has Not Created A Problem For Tamizh Padam 2

Contrary to the expectations, Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam has not really affected the box office performance of Tamizh Padam 2. This has happened mainly because both these films belong to different genres. While Kadaikutty Singam is meant of the family audience, Tamizh Padam 2 is a film for the youngsters.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Tamizh Padam 2 is a fun-filled film that features some enjoyable performances. As a result, the WOM is favourable and this is likely to help the film do good business in the days to come.

To Conclude...

Tamizh Padam 2 is set to become a big winner at the box office and this would give its makers a reason to rejoice. The film's success can by and large be attributed to some clever marketing and intelligent writing. Enough said!