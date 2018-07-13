 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Chennai Box Office Collections Day 1: Shiva's 'Spoof Fest' Opens On A Good Note

A Good Start At The Box Office!

According to a noted trade analyst, Tamizh Padam 2 managed to collect close to Rs 63 Lakh at the Chennai box office on day 1. The general feeling is that this is a pretty good start as the film has been shot against a relatively low budget and does not feature any 'big stars'.

Kadaikutty Singam Might Not Affect Tamizh Padam 2

Karthi's much-hyped Kadakutty Singam hit the screens today(July 14, 2018) and it seems to have clicked with the critics. However, it is unlikely to create any problems for the 'spoof fest'. The general feeling is Kadaikutty Singam is a film for the family audience while Tamizh Padam 2 is meant for the youngsters.

The WOM Is Positive

The consensus is that Tamizh Padam 2 is a fun-filled film which features several enjoyable gags. Most critics have also stated that Shiva and Disha Pandey have done a reasonably good job. As such, the WOM is positive and this might help the film over the weekend.

The Way Ahead..

Tamizh Padam 2 has opened to a good response at the box office despite being shot on a moderate budget and this indicates that it is the choice of the common man. If it is able to do steady business over the weekend then it might turn out to be a bigger hit than the first part. And, given the positive reviews this should not be a problem!