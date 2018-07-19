English
Tamizh Padam 2 Chennai Box Office Collections Week 1: Shiva's Film Set To Become A Big Hit!

    In 2010, director CS Amudhan became the talk of the town when the fun-filled parody Tamizh Padam emerged as a surprise hit and received rave reviews from all corners. Featuring actor Shiva in the lead, it mercilessly trolled several popular films and this helped it click with the audience. Now, eight years later, Tamizh Padam 2 has once again made CS Amudhan the toast of K-town. The 'spoof fest' hit the screens on July 13, 2018 and opened to a good response at the box office. It managed to hold its own throughout the week and this gave CS Amudhan's fans a reason to rejoice.

    A Solid First Week!

    According to a noted trade analyst, Tamizh Padam 2 had a terrific first week and managed to collect Rs 2.84 Crore at the Chennai box office, The general feeling is that the figure is quite outstanding as the film does not feature a 'big name' in the lead.

    Tamizh Padam 2 Survives The Kadaikutty Singam Storm

    Last year, Karthi delivered a solid performance in Theeran and gave strong proof of his abilities as an actor. The crime-thriller did well at the box office and received rave reviews from the fans. As such, many in the industry felt that his Kadaikutty Singam would completely overshadow Tamizh Padam 2. However, Tamizh Padam 2 's impressive performance proves that it's overcome the odds and clicked with the audience.

    The WOM Is Favourable

    Most fans feel that Tamizh Padam 2 is an entertaining film which features a funny plot and some enjoyable performances. As such, the WOM is quite positive. And, needless to say, this is likely to help the film rake in the moolah in the second week.

    The Way Ahead...

    Tamizh Padam 2 is likely to have a free run at the Chennai box office in week 2 as there are no major releases this Friday(July 20, 2018). As such, the film is set to become a big hit. That said and done, Tamizh Padam 2 might run into trouble when Mohini and Junga hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

    Thursday, July 19, 2018, 15:41 [IST]
